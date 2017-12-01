UASU Accuses Council Of Discriminating Against Prof Ayiro, Wants Him Confirmed As VC

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has rejected the results following interviews for Moi University Vice Chancellor appointments.

They have averred that professor Laban Ayiro was the best candidate to head the university.

Professor Jack Abok, UASU Secretary at the varsity said that the selection was marred with bribery and tribalism. The chairperson, Public service commission said that the trend being followed by the university council is worrying as some of the marks awarded to candidates were downright outrageous.

“It’s shocking that there are people in the university who can stoop too low in that manner and mess up with such a vital process of a national University,” Prof Abok said.

“His work is open for everyone to see and he has been working very well with the entire university community. His tribe should not be a reason to deny him a chance to serve this country the way he has been doing,” he continued.

Professor Ayiro was beaten by professor Kosgey who got an average of 76 points against Ayiro and Anne Nangulu’s 70 points.

Read: Machine Marked 2017 KCPE Exams Awards Top Candidate 455 Marks

Last year Professor Kosgey made headlines after political leaders demanded for his appointment as vice chancellor. There was an alleged leakage of the interview results to the political leaders which forced CS Fred Matiang’i to revoke the exercise.

The results were forwarded to the CS on Wednesday. He is required by law to appoint a vice-chancellor from the top three names that will be presented to him by the council.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]