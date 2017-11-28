3 NASA Supporters shot at Cordoned Off Jacaranda Grounds

Three National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters have been shot by the police as they forced their way into the Jacaranda grounds.

They are said to have been part of a group that engaged the police in running battles on Tuesday morning.

The security officers have cordoned off the grounds where the opposition intends to hold prayers for victims of police brutality.

NASA MPs, Simba Arati is said to be under house arrest and so was his Embakasi East counterpart, Babu Owino who managed to get away.

The anti-riot officers are said to have roughed up the youths and teargas lobbed even in residential areas.

ODM Communications Director, Philip Etale has insisted that the ‘prayers’ will go on as planned. On Monday, the supporters were advised to carry their Bibles to the meeting.

