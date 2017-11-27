Britain’s Prince Harry Engaged To Suits Actress Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is set to marry fiancee Meghan Markle in spring next year.The couple who have been dating since July 2016 have officially announced their wedding plans.

Prince Harry 33 and Meghan Markle 36 are said to have engaged earlier this month and have officially informed Her Majesty the Queen of England and Markle’s parents about their wedding plan.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in spring 2018,further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

In a statement issued by Kensington Palace, Ms Markle’s parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said they were credibly happy for their daughter and Prince Harry as they wished them all the best.The said,

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person.To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Read:Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale To Pay Beyonce Sh206 Million To Grace His Wedding

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

The Queen is said to have given her blessing to the union, with Prince Harry at fifth-in-line to the throne obliged to ask her permission under the Succession to the Crown Act 2013.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com