Sarova Hotels Loses Second Top Manager In Two Months To Road Accident

The Managing Director of the Sarova Hotels who is also the chairman of the Board of the Kenya Association of Hotel keepers and caterers has died in a grisly road Accident.

The details of the accident are not clear but it is said to have occurred near Emali town On Friday afternoon.

Jaideep Singh (JS) Vohra Vohra is also the chairman of the East Africa Safari Classic Rally and his death brought to halt the 2017 East African Safari Classic Rally.

He was mourned by the CEO of wildlife Direct Paula Kahumbu who passed her condolences to the Sarova Hotels Kenya. She described the managing direct as a hero and blamed the death on lack of road safety.

Our deepest condolences to @SAROVAHOTELSKEN for your loss of Mr Vohra. We r saddened that our Kenyan roads have taken yet another one of our heroes. May he rest in peace. Lack of road safety in Kenya is stealing our best. — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) November 24, 2017

Raju Kishnani, his fellow Director of the Classic Rally was also involved in the accident, though is reported to have suffered slighter injuries and was flown by helicopter to the Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.

A Press Release by the organizers has indicated that the event will continue in his honour.

This a is the second death of top level management at the hotel in a span of two months having lost their HR Director Mwangi wa Kariuki.

