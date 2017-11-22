Police Teargas Maasai Group Protesting Killing Of Cows In Laikipia

Police have today morning lobbed tear gas canisters at a group believed to be of the Maasai protesting over the killing of their cows by in Laikipia .The killings that happened earlier this month.

The police said that the demonstrations were illegal and that the y had not been notified about the said protests that were on going at Uhuru park.

The law enforcers were accused of killing around 300 cows in Laikipia during a raid which was highly condemned by the Pastoralist communities. The county commander confirmed that a number of a cows were killed when the pastrolists attacked the police at Ratia area of Laikipia, he claimed that the attackers were hiding among the livestock and were armed.

There police were trying to evict the pastrolists who had allegedly invaded the ranches in the area.The Maasai group claims that they had not invaded the ranches and that they were being forcefully evicted.

