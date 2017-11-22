in NEWS

Police Teargas Maasai Group Protesting Killing Of Cows In Laikipia

1.2k Views 1 Comment

Maasai

MaasaiPolice have today morning lobbed tear gas canisters at a group believed to be of the Maasai protesting over the killing of their cows by in Laikipia .The killings that happened earlier this month.

MaasaiThe police said that the demonstrations were illegal and that the y had not been notified about the said protests that were on going at Uhuru park.

The law enforcers were accused of killing around 300 cows in Laikipia during a raid which was highly condemned by the Pastoralist communities. The county commander confirmed that a number of a cows were killed  when the pastrolists attacked the police at Ratia area of Laikipia, he claimed that the attackers were hiding among the livestock and were armed.

There police were trying to evict the pastrolists who had allegedly invaded the ranches in the area.The Maasai group claims that they had not invaded the ranches and that they were being forcefully evicted.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

 

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Mnangagwa, Zimbwabwe’s Crocodile To Take Over On Friday
gideon moi

Gideon Moi Less Combative Than Rival Ruto;Asks Uhuru To Make Peace With Raila