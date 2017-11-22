Eat Cake, Miss World Kenya Hits Out At Critics Who Called Her Ugly

Despite having beaten eleven other contestants to finish a record fifth in the Miss World competition held in India last weekend, Kenya’s Maglene Jeruto did not escape the snares of online trolls.

The 24 yer old travel consultant form Elgeyo-Marakwet came under criticism over her looks moments after her story of triumph broke.

Speaking at a local TV show, she has since clapped back at her haters telling them,”I will not do you, I will do me,” adding that “I come from Africa and I’m not a white person, people will always have something to say and even if I were light skinned, they’d still talk,” she said.

Jeruto who has an autism awareness foundation said she is not dating and admitted that she panicked when asked a question on how she would end Cyber bullying which might have contributed to her fifth position.

She said she has been a victim of cyber bullying from the moment she was crowned Miss World Kenya two months ago.

“I have been told I was too dark to be Miss World Kenya and that there are lost of light skin women who would fit the crown. For those who think beauty is about skin color, I want to tell them I am comfortable in my own skin,” she asserted.

