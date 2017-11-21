Osewe Ranalo Has Hired Some People to Kill Me – Tom Oywa

Tom Oywa, the man accused of shooting and injuring Osewe Ranalo in 2016 is reportedly living in fear after the man he is accused of attempting to kill hired some two men to eliminate him.

According to sources close to Tom Oywa who is popularly know as Asusa, two men by the name of Gordon Okello and Collince Ochieng have already been paid a total of Ksh 335,000 to eliminate the outspoken and social Oywa.

READ: Did the late Gakuru fall out with powerful ally before untimely death?

According to the sources, Ranalo Osewe met the two men at various places in Nairobi and Kisumu and handed over the money to them to carry out the act.

One of the men accused, Gordon Okello sounded surprised that KahawaTungu had knowledge of the plan and questioned us on who told us of the plans. He insisted that he is not aware of who are talking to or who Mr Tom Oywa is.

Oywa has had long standing feuds with Osewe Ranalo after Ranalo claimed that Oywa was sleeping with his second wife.

Friends of Oywa claim that in 2014, Ranalo attacked Oywa in Nairobi after he paid a man Ksh 1million to show him how Oywa was sleeping with his wife. The man didn’t have much information but took Osewe for a fool and conned him of the money.

At Sondu police station, Oywa made a report in 2015 February that Osewe attempted to kill him after accusing him of sleeping with his wife while friends of Oywa insist that Tom is only a boyfriend to the sister of the said wife of Osewe Ranalo.

READ: ‘Kill Me’ Gladys Wanga Dares Police, Forcing Her Way Into JKIA

While people assume that the two are friends, Tom Oywa is not close to Osewe who is closed to another Oywa who is popularly known as Oywa Ngori.

The duo are currently engaged in a court battle over claims that Tom Oywa attempted to kill Osewe, a fact disputed by Oywa who say that Osewe wanted to kill him as he had attempted 3 times before.

According to friends of Oywa, Osewe used corrupt CID officers to trace the former to a restaurant along Thika Road where he attempted to attack him but was slow to draw his gun prompting Oywa to shoot him just to incapacitate but not kill him.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com