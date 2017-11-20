Jubilee Crippling Economy In Western Kenya- Wetangula

NASA Co-Principal Moses Wetangula has accused the Jubilee government led by Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto of intentionally stifling development in Western Kenya.

Speaking on Saturday at a funeral in Butere, the Bungoma Senator blamed the Jubilee Administration of “selling Pan Paper at throw way price to Uhuru and Rai,” adding that Nzoia and Mumias Sugar millers were struggling while the duo splashed money on development in Central Kenya.

“Jubilee has embarked on a scheme to cripple the four Western Counties; Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga by systematically grounding the sugar industry that sustain the region,” he said.

Wetangula asserted that Luhyas will not fall for the Jubilee whims adding that they were as much Kenyans as other regions.

“Uhuru has written of f Sh7billion debt for coffee farmers and billions owed by dairy farmers but has refused to do the same fr cane farmers because he expect us to sing and kneel for him but we will not do that,” he said.

The Ford-Kenya leader called for a review for the sales arrangement through which 20billion worth Pan Paper was sold at a paltry Sh900million and consequently renamed Rai Paper adding that “we will refund them their money and return the factory back to the people.

