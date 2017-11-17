Late Nyeri Governor Gakuru Wahome’s Mpango Wa Kandos Emerge

Typical situation for most Kenyan politicians, the late Nyeri Governor Dr Wahome Gakuru has not been spared “the other woman,” drama.

Though a private person, his death has unearthed a man who had a penchant for beautiful women, something that led to a subtle distance between him and his intellectual wife Catherine Wahome.

According to the Nairobian, Two women are said to have showed up during the burial preparation with the Governor set to be laid to rest tomorrow (18th November).

The late County boss is said to have been in a steamy affair with his wife’s niece Diana Kendi and that they have a child together.

Kendi is apparently a hot headed woman who threw tantrums whenever the Governor did special things for his first and legal wife Catherine

Rumors have it that the Nyeri governor had bought his estranged wife a luxurious car in a bid to entice her to take the position of first lady, a gesture his other woman Kendi, did not take well.

Kendi however is not the only woman as another by the name Ann Wangui is said to have stormed Gakuru’s home flanked by her kin while carrying with her a three year old baby. The woman who was his campaign mobilizer in the last election claimed to have been his wife since 2009.

”I met Wahome in 2009 and I have related and lived with him ever since. Everybody knows Wahome never lived in Runda, not even once. We stayed along State House road from 2009 till 2011, we moved to Kilimani, where we have been living to date,” she said.

Ann also claimed that his (Wahome) friends and relatives knew about their relationship. Dr Gakuru’s family did not know how to react as they watched the woman match towards the main house where she locked herself in the deceased’s bedroom.

Catherine is said to have left the venue without saying a word.

