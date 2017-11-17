Suspects Behind DCJ Mwilu’s Bodyguard Attack In Custody, Pistol Recovered

Suspects behind the shooting of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s bodyguard have been positively identified and the pistol used recovered.

The two men were apprehended in Nairobi’s Dandora area and another pistol found on them.

They are suspected to have shot the DCJ’s bodyguard, Constable Titus Musyoka around Marsabit Plaza on October 24, 2017.

Musyoka had just dropped off the lady justice at her Karen home when the attack happened. He was shot three times with one bullet lodged in his chest.

The incident came at a peculiar time, when the Supreme Court was handling sensitive cases involving the October 26 Presidential re-election.

Many in the opposition felt that the attack was meant to send a message to Ms Mwilu who on October 25 was part of the bench hearing a petition by Activist Okiya Omtatah that could have seen the repeat election rescheduled.

Read: High Court Dismisses Martha Karua’s Petition Against Anne Waiguru

Also recovered was a bag that the two men made away with.

Chief Justice David Maraga had after nullifying the August 8 presidential election warned of threatening messages to the judges and their families.

The CJ noted that the Judiciary was prepared to ‘pay the ultimate price to protect the constitution and the rue of law.’

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com