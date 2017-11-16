Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua will not support Deputy President William Ruto should he run for presidency in 2022, she revealed.

Speaking on NTV on Wednesday, the Narc Kenya party leader whose petition challenging Governor Anne Waiguru’s was thrown out because it was ‘defective, hopeless and incurable’ said that she backed President Uhuru Kenyatta not the Jubilee party.

“I am being very upfront, I will not support DP Ruto,” Ms Karua said.

Her declaration comes even as Central Kenya politicians claim thy will back Ruto’s presidency as long as he picks a running mate from the region.

The former Presidential candidate in the 2013 general elections added that her support for Kenyatta should not be misunderstood to mean that she supports electoral fraud.

The tough speaking lawyer having lived through the Moi, Kibaki and now Uhuru era reckons that the electoral fraud experienced threatens the country’s democracy.

She says, in fact, that the fraud that took place during the August 8 elections across the board was a foundation for use in 2022.

“I think part of the fraud in this General Election has been perpetrated as a foundation for use in 2022. So in Kenya, if we do not address the issue of election fraud on August 8, 2017, General Election we have laid a basis for people to be able to elect themselves through computer in 2022,” she said.

Read: Gladys Wanga Summoned By NCIC Over Crude Remarks Towards President Kenyatta, DP Ruto

She maintained that she was rigged out of the Kirinyaga governor seat, where Ms Waiguru’s votes were inflated by 48,000 votes.

The former Justice minister says she will appeal the ruling but will be content with the outcome should it be upheld.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...