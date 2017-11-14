Simba Cement Overworking Contracted Workers

Simba Cement Company is on the spot for violating the subsidiary to the Regulations of Wages and Conditions of Employment Act that stipulates 8 working hours during weekdays.

The staff will be required to clock in their time of arrival and departure and will only get paid for hours worked.

”All factory workers under Heritage contract will be paid for actual hours worked as per clocking machine punching time. If any worker worked for less than 12 hours then payment will be calculated accordingly based on actual clocking hours duly confirmed and signed by the respective head of department,” read a notice dated 4, November 2017.

Those who do not comply wit the 12 hour shift, a clause in the amended contract will be ‘terminated and replacement done immediately.’

”… but for those not ready to sign the amended contract with the revised clause are ready to voluntarily terminate their services with us and a replacement will be done immediately,” an internal memo dated 13, November 2017 read in part.

In July, a section of the Emali plant staff protested against the poor working conditions, long hours without overtime payment. The workers stormed and roughed up a plant administrator.

A source confirmed that the 12 hour working plan was in play in some plants with foreigners holding the same positions getting better pay.

