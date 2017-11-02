in POLITICS

Uriri MP Attacks Governor Sonko After Paying Hospital Bill Of Protest Victims

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko on Thursday paid hospital bills for six people hospitalized in St Joseph Omboo Mission Hospital, Migori after NASA protests against the October 26 repeat presidential elections.

The six sustained gun shot wounds and were held at the hospital over Sh263,341 bill.

The governor cleared the bill and gave each Sh10,000 as transport back home.

Uriri MP, Mark Nyamita was however not pleased with Sonko’s actions and instead aske dhim to ‘keep his blood stained money.’

”We are telling Sonko to keep his blood stained money to himself. Let him use the money to pay Nairobi county employees who have gone for months without pay or better yet use it to clean the city, which is choking under garbage or better yet use it to buy good manners.”

He accused the Jubilee government of authorizing the police brutality against the people of Nyanza.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

