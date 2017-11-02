Uriri MP Attacks Governor Sonko After Paying Hospital Bill Of Protest Victims

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko on Thursday paid hospital bills for six people hospitalized in St Joseph Omboo Mission Hospital, Migori after NASA protests against the October 26 repeat presidential elections.

The six sustained gun shot wounds and were held at the hospital over Sh263,341 bill.

The governor cleared the bill and gave each Sh10,000 as transport back home.

Uriri MP, Mark Nyamita was however not pleased with Sonko’s actions and instead aske dhim to ‘keep his blood stained money.’

”We are telling Sonko to keep his blood stained money to himself. Let him use the money to pay Nairobi county employees who have gone for months without pay or better yet use it to clean the city, which is choking under garbage or better yet use it to buy good manners.”

He accused the Jubilee government of authorizing the police brutality against the people of Nyanza.

READ: Nairobi City County To Employ 1,000 Security, Disaster Management Officials

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com