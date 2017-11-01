Civil Society Organisations under the Umbrella of Kura Yangu Sauti yangu have released a statement to highlight the errors that they sighted in the October 26 elections. The CSOs noted inconsistencies in the results that were declared on October 30 by the the IEBC.

They noted changes in the voter register which they said were significant and unexplained.the civil societies organizations noted differences between the mathematical and announced total of valid votes cast; and, differences between the total valid votes cast recorded on constituency results Forms 34B and those announced.

The Kura Yangu Sauti yangu organizations noted that there was an unexplained differences between the biographic and bio metric lists of voters, unexplained increase in the voters in the Register after the time allocated for voter registration had elapsed, the presence of over a million dead voters in the final Register and serious data gaps in the reference documents used to create the Register.

This information was acquired after the register was gazetted and audited of the register by KPMG. According to their observers there was an increase and decline of voters in the voter register between August and October of 2017 yet voter registration had been closed during this period.

They also noted some inconsistencies in the announcement made by Chebukati in comparison to what was in the portal and on the ground they said that in about 10 counties the results announce by the National returning officer varied from valid votes recorded on forms 34B.

‘In 10 counties, the total valid votes recorded on Forms 34B do not match the total valid votes announced by Chebukati.’

The civil society organizations observers that in some areas it was difficult to prove the total tally of the constituency votes as the returning officers indicated that it was difficult to constitute a constituency tally with the received forms.

