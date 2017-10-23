Police Say Killing Of Bunty Shah Regrettable,Claim He Fired First

The police have said that the shooting of Bunty Shah who is the son of the owner of Bobmill mattresses was regrettable as he opened fire while they were conducting a raid in a house that was across from the businessman’s house.

The police said that they were conducting a raid at the house saying that they had received a tip off that unidentified people were planning to stage attacks using weapons that had been kept in the house.

They said that victim opened fire which they were forced to retaliate and it was regrettable that Bunty Shah succumbed to the gun shot.

A watchman who was injured in the incident however gave a different account saying that the businessman was woken up by the banging of the gate by the police who shot at him as he peeped through the window. This statement was reiterated by his uncle Kiru Shah who asked the government to act expeditiously to investigate the incident.

