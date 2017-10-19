Maseno University Shut Down Following Student Unrest

Maseno University was on Thursday, 19 October closed indefinitely.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Julius O. Nyabundi said that the closure will help the student participate in the election process.

The students were asked to vacate the premises before 8 am, today morning.

”Due to the prevailing circumstances, the University is hereby closed indefinitely. Students are advised to vacate the University premises latest by Thursday, 19th October, 2017 at 8.00 and proceed to participate in the election process,” the memo read.

On Wednesday students interrupted an IEBC officials training.

The students later took to the streets, blocking the Kisumu-Busia highway.

In Kisumu, Senator Fred Outa and Ruth Odinga disrupted a similar training saying that elections were not going to be held in the county.

Mombasa, Siaya governors have also asked their people to boycott the fresh elections.

