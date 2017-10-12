No More Guns In Parliament – Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi has ordered that no guns be allowed in Parliament to safeguard the security of the law makers.

The order comes a day after MPs Charles Njagua (Starehe) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East) were involved in a fist fight in Parliament’s media centre.

Muturi has said that the MPs vehicles would go through strict searches before being allowed into Parliament premises.

”I wish to draw the attention of the house to concerns that have been raised with regard to the security and safety of members within the precincts of Parliament. Standing orders number 99, 100 and 101 are explicit on maintenance of security and handling of firearms and other offensive weapons in the house,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker also directed that strangers (not members of National Assembly or Senate) go through rigorous security checks before admission into the premises.

On Tuesday, the two newly elected legislators fought over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legitimacy in office.

Njagua is said to have approached Owino demanding that he respects Kenyatta.

They will be appearing before the Powers and Privileges Committee where disciplinary measures will be taken against them.

Muturi has asked that the members comply with the new orders and the security officers carrying them out.

