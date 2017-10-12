Moses Wetangula ‘We Will Proceed With Our Demonstrations As NASA’

Moses Wetangula has said that Acting CS Fred Matiang’i should explain why the government allowed the ‘Nairobi Business Community’ to act as security during the demonstrations and that he should resign if He fails to do so .

Wetangula also said that he personally sent a text message to the Interior Cs asking him why he did not consult lawyers before banning the demonstrations in the CBD.

He said that Fred Matiang’i replied with one word ‘Nonsense’ which he replied by saying ‘That is exactly what you are’

Moses Wetangula said that the demonstrations will proceed and if NASA CEO Norman Magaya is arrested they will meet their lawyers.

