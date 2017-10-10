EXCLUSIVE: Taita Taveta Man Forged Gazette Notice and was Sworn in as MCA

A man in Taita Taveta County is accused of nominating himself to the county assembly and forging his own nomination.

Christopher Mwambingu is reported to have connived with the County Assembly’s speaker together with others to have his fake nomination ratified and him sworn in as MCA representing the youth.

READ ALSO: Court Orders IEBC To Explain Blocking Of Presidential Aspirant, Peter Gichira

The real nominee was blinded by fake letters allegedly written by MCA cancelling his nomination.

Residents of the county are now demanding the Mwambingu be arrested and charged with forgery and impersonation.

The real nominee for the position is one Athman Moze Msafiri and not Christopher Mwambingu who presented the fake gazette number 142 to the speaker for swearing in. The authentic gazette notice is Vol CXIX-NO 124.

It’s not clear how the speaker became a party to this major forgery but pundits blame this on ignorance and lack of information from even those who manage the county assemblies.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com