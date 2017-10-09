Safaricom Planning To Complete Photo ID Registration By December

Safaricom Limited is targeting to complete the photo registration of its 19 million M-PESA users by December.

The company believes that the initiative will help them abide by the law and put an end to M-PESA theft committed through stolen handsets.

“We began the electronic subscriber registration early this year. The rollout and training of our agents and dealers is ongoing and we aim to finalise this by December 2017,” said Safaricom.

“The plan is to cover all our customer registration points.”

The company will using a digital database with photos of the customers help simplify service delivery as customer care representatives and agents will be able to verify paper identification before permitting any transaction.

The subscribers will be verified as the smartphone will be linked to the government’s Registration of Persons database.

“The big win from this process is the photo evidence of the person registering. This will eliminate use of stolen personal identification documentation to commit fraud.”

This follows the announcement of the companies launch of their new M-PESA service termed ‘M-PESA 1Tap’ which has been launched in five different counties across the country.

