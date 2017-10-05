in BUSINESS

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Closes, Delays Flights

JKIAJomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was temporarily shut down by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and was issued with a directive to delay all flights.

The airport was shut down on Thursday for an hour to allow for the military practice their drills ahead of the October 20 Mashujaa Day.

Kenya Airways (KQ) released a statement to its customers, apologizing and informing them of potential delays at JKIA.

“We wish to advise our esteemed guests travelling through JKIA on Thursday 5th October that we expect slight flight delays due to Nairobi airport closure,” read the statement in part.

