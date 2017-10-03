UoN Students Block Lower Kabete Road, Demand For Professor Mbithi’s Resignation

University of Nairobi (UoN) students on Tuesday morning staged demonstrations along Lower Kabete road right outside the Lower Kabete Campus.

The students are protesting against the recent police brutality against some of them on Thursday as they were protesting for the release of their former student leader and now Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

The students are also calling for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Mbithi.

Read: IPOA Launches Investigations Into Alleged Police Assault Against University Of Nairobi Students

The institution’s management is said to have expelled 35 students believed to have been behind the Thursday demonstrations.

According to Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, the police only made their way into the campus upon invitation by the management.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com