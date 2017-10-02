Joseph Boinnet Denies Use Of Excessive Force By Police During Protests

Inspector general Joseph Boinnet has denied claims that police used excessive force on the university of Nairobi students.He said that Kenyans should look at the circumstances that led the police to follow the students in their halls of residence.

The Inspector General said that no one has reported to the central police, IPOA by the students who were allegedly attacked.He said that if police were responsible for any of the injuries against the students they would be brought to book.

Read:Tuju Likens NASA Mps Parliament Boycott To ‘Political Conmanship,’ Says They Are Cowards With Big Stomachs

Joseph Boinnet said that in the case of baby Pendo he does have the facts but the matter was being investigated.In the case of the the child shot on the balcony he also said that the matter was still being investigated and that there were two versions of the story.

He denied meting collective punishment on the students yet there was no person who was arrested after the incident.

Boinnet denied that the security of opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka had been withdrawn,he explained that it was a procedure for rationalization since many parliamentarians lost and the number of security personnel had to be rationalized.

In general the IG said that the police only react to Kenyans who do not follow the law.They say that the key mandate of the police was to enforce the law and they were just doing their job.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com