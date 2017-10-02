Carrefour to Open a New Supermarket at Thika Road Mall by November

Majid Al Futtaim has announced that it will be opening a Carrefour supermarket at the Thika road mall, bringing to three their properties in kenya.

According to the investors, they will be taking up the 5000 square metres at Thika Road mall after the exit of Nakumatt which is facing serious cash-flow problems.

READ ALSO: Nakumatt and Tuskys Supermarkets Sign Merger Deal

The new Carrefour along Thika highway will be targeting travellers along the busy highway as well as residents of neighbouring estates like Thome, Ruraka, Kasarani and Roysambu. It will bring to 210 the number of Majid Al Futtaim properties across 15 markets.

READ ALSO: Nakumatt Junction Closed Despite Complying With Agreement

The new property will be operational on the upper floor from November and fully activated by mid-2018.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager, at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail Kenya said, “The opening of our third Carrefour store in less than two years of operations illustrates our ambitious growth and expansion plans in the region. This new hypermarket will offer our customers who use the busy highway access to wide variety of products at the most competitive prices, offered at world-class standards.”

“Additionally, with our expansion we are collaborating with local manufacturers and farmers to sell their produce. We are looking to stock over 30,000 items at the hypermarket, including fresh produce, groceries, a fresh bakery, and a butchery, among other merchandise as we continue to deliver on creating great moments for everyone, every day.” Mr. Moreau added.

READ ALSO: Tuskys Director Refutes Claims Of Retail Merger With Nakumatt

Majid Al Futtaim currently works with over 640 partners including suppliers, local manufacturers, producers and farmers. It also has 600 employees and will see the number rise to 800 with the opening of the TRM branch.

We just hope that they don’t go through careless opening of stores left right and centre without attention to growth prospects and stability of the economy.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com