Government Releases Sh 8.7m For Free Primary, Secondary Education

The Government of Kenya has released Sh8.7 million for free primary and free day secondary education.

This follows estimates tabled in Parliament and Treasury Ministry on Wednesday seeking approval from Members of Parliament.

According to reports free secondary education, which has been on one of the main plans of the Jubilee administration, is set to roll out in January.

Education PS Belio Kipsang has said 11 million students are set to benefit from the funds.

The upcoming presidential election, free secondary education and security have been allocated large supplementary budget estimates.

The upcoming presidential election has forced the Ministry of Education to adjust the school term dates since many schools had been listed as polling stations.

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says the adjustments to the third term dates were made so that the country could carry out the fresh polls.

