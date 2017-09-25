Angry Youth Protest Over Babu Owino Remarks Against President Kenyatta (Photos)

Angry youth have caused a traffic snarl up along the Thika road super highway.They were protesting because of remarks made by Babu Owino terming the president Uhuru Kenyatta as a ‘puppy’ among other complaints.

Read:SATIRE: Here is Why Jubilee Will Win Against NASA Any Day

The said that Uhuru Kenyatta should just be sworn in as president instead of going for the fresh presidential elections.

The youth were head chanting anti-Babu slogans as the lit fires along the busy high way,the youth said they cannot let their president to be abused yet he was born a human being just like any other person.

Anti riot police were at the venue to disperse them and allow traffic to flow.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com