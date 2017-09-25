in NEWS

Angry Youth Protest Over Babu Owino Remarks Against President Kenyatta (Photos)

youthAngry youth have caused a traffic snarl up along the Thika road super highway.They were protesting because of remarks made by Babu Owino terming the president Uhuru Kenyatta as a ‘puppy’  among other complaints.

The said that Uhuru Kenyatta should just be sworn in as president instead of going for the fresh presidential elections.Youth

The youth were head chanting anti-Babu slogans as the lit fires along the busy high way,the youth said they cannot let their president to be abused yet he was born a human being just like any other person.

Anti riot police were at the venue to disperse them and allow traffic to flow.

