Bukusu Elders Stripped Off Leadership For Supporting Uhuru Kenyatta

1.2k Views 1 Comment

eldersThe council of elders has suspended two members for vowing to support and campaigning door to for Uhuru Kenyatta.Richard Walukano, the council chairman and Patrick Wamunda, the group adviser were kicked out during a special general meeting.

The council of elders led by Patrick Wangamati suspended the two for confusing the voters and purporting that the area was for Jubilee.

They were also accosted for visiting State House without the knowledge of the other elders.
Their positions were given to other members  to hold for 90 days as they await the next annual general meeting and elections.
The two leaders had earlier led the entourage that had gone to state house and had vowed to deliver the Bukusu vote to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Written by Merxcine Cush

