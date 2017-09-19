Jubilee MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu’s Message That Has Twitter Buzzing

Nyeri Town Mp, Ngunjiri Wambugu has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta should be sworn in on 2 November should the IEBC not hold elections within the 60 days timeline provided for in the Constitution.

Simba wa Nyeri as he is otherwise known claimed that Kenyatta would be sworn in for his second term and deal with the consequences later.

”If elections are not held within 60 days as the constitution says, on the 61st day Uhuru Kenyatta should be sworn in as President for his second term. Yule mtoto atazaliwa, tutanyonyesha.”

Some of the Kenyans on Twitter were of a contrary opinion saying:

Ngunjiri who previously worked for NASA’s Raila Odinga, on Wednesday filed a petition seeking to oust Chief Justice David Maraga.

The legislator withdrew the petition after the President intervened and asked for the Jubilee members to focus on the presidential election.

