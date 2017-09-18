Confusion In NASA As Raila, Magaya Disagree On Mbadi’s Appointment

There is confusion in NASA after CEO Norman Magaya dismissed the list of officials appointed to take leadership roles in both houses of Parliament.

Magaya claimed that the list had not been approved by the coalition’s leadership.

“The purported line-up doing rounds has not been approved by the leadership of NASA and the Parliamentary Group,” he said.

On the list was Suba Mp John Mbadi who was set to take over as leader of minority in the National Assembly, deputized by Lugari’s Ayub Savula.

Robert Mbui was reportedly chosen as the minority whip.

Magaya said that the positions were yet to be deliberated upon.

“A retreat will be organised to have members deliberate, agree and make a resolution on the matter, still stands,” he said.

Raila Odinga, while addressing a presser on Monday afternoon confirm Mbadi’s minority leader position and that of Moses Wetangula in the senate.

Read: DP Ruto Blasts Odinga’s Campaigns Against IEBC

Odinga did however maintain that the rest of the posts were yet to be distributed as they were yet to consult.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com