Taxify has hiked its fares setting the base fare at Sh75, Sh30 per kilometer and Sh4 per minute.

The transportation company has also set the minimum fare at Sh220 from the previous Sh200 as price wars intensify in Kenya’s ride-sharing sector.

The taxi-hailing company has said that the decision was made after wide consultations with its partners and drivers. The move was to forge a way forward for both the customers and drivers.

“We want to offer the best ride experience for our customers, we also want our drivers to be happy going online to deliver safe convenient and affordable rides,” the firm stated.

Taxi-hailing platforms on Monday had its drivers go on strike citing reduced incomes in recent months as the taxi-hailing firms continue to accept more cabs.

The striking Uber, Taxify, Little and Mondo drivers demanded that new registrations be stopped given the increased competition for passengers.

