Update: Women Trapped In Kisumu Hotel Attacked By Rowdy Youth Rescued (Photos)

Women trapped in the Kisumu hotel attacked on Wednesday morning by rowdy youths have been rescued by the police.

Over 200 women were in Jumuia Hotel in the morning for an inter-religious meeting dubbed ‘Nyanza Women of Faith’ but were said to have been undertaking a vote buying exercise.

According to Pastor Alice Owour of Deliverance Church, the youths made away with their personal effects and even threatened to rape some of the people.

“They stormed the meeting accusing us of working with Jubilee agents to buy IDs from residents,” Owuor said after police rescued the meeting’s attendees. They harassed and threatened to rape a number of us.”

The unruly youths are said to have hurled stones at the Anglican Church owned hotel located behind United Mall.

The youths said Jubilee operatives were buying ID cards from the residents in a bid to reduce Raila Odinga’s chances of winning the October polls.

