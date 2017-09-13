in NEWS

Update: Women Trapped In Kisumu Hotel Attacked By Rowdy Youth Rescued (Photos)

2k Views 1 Comment

kisumu hotel

kisumu hotelWomen trapped in the Kisumu hotel attacked on Wednesday morning by rowdy youths have been rescued by the police.

Over 200 women were in Jumuia Hotel in the morning for an inter-religious meeting dubbed ‘Nyanza Women of Faith’ but were said to have been undertaking a vote buying exercise.

According to Pastor Alice Owour of Deliverance Church, the youths made away with their personal effects and even threatened to rape some of the people.

“They stormed the meeting accusing us of working with Jubilee agents to buy IDs from residents,” Owuor said after police rescued the meeting’s attendees. They harassed and threatened to rape a number of us.”

Read: Spokesperson Charles Owino Promoted In Latest Police Shake Up

The unruly youths are said to have hurled stones at the Anglican Church owned hotel located behind United Mall.

The youths said Jubilee operatives were buying ID cards from the residents in a bid to reduce Raila Odinga’s chances of winning the October polls.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

civil society

Civil Society Hold Peaceful Protests, Demand Prosecution Of Election Offenders
student

Homabay Student Arrested For Being In Possession Of Illegal Firearm