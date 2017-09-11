Gatundu South Mp, Moses Kuria Arrested Over Hate Speech Remarks

Gatundu South Mp, Moses Kuria has allegedly been arrested over hate speech remarks made over the past week.

The legislator was taken in on Monday morning and is being held at the Pangani Police station.

Kuria was on the limelight last week after he made threatening remarks towards NASA’s Raila Odinga.

The Mp is said to have also called for a man hunt for the 70,000 Kiambu voters who voted for ‘that other demon’ and the 200,000 who did not come out to vote.

Kenyans accused Francis Ole Kaparo led National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) of being partisan in dealing with hate speech.

Ole Kaparo denied knowing about the ‘distasteful’ remarks made by Kuria at the Wangige market while campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

More follows

