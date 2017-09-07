Just In! Wiper Secretary General, Hassan Omar Resigns From Party

Hassan Omar who has been the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya secretary general has rendered his resignation to the party with effect from 7 September, 2017.

”I wish to tender my resignation as the secretary general of the party with effect from the date of this communication,” read his letter in part.

Omar has said that he hopes to reposition and reorganize his political life.

”Circumstances as pertains to the steps I wish to take to seek electoral justice as indeed was your quest in the Supreme Court as NASA, the reorganization of my politics – if at all and my endeavors towards scholarship, personal development and the repositioning the discourse for social justice and accountability in Mombasa and the coast region through non state actors makes my position as secretary general untenable.”

The former Mombasa senator however maintained that he would not be taking part in Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns citing personal issues that he hopes to one day share.

The former human rights activist disclosed that should he have won, he would not have served in the RaiLonzo government due to deep rooted personal issues.

He has however wished the duo luck and thanked his Party leader for an experience of a lifetime.

