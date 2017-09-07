African Judges Warn President Kenyatta Against Attacks On Justice Maraga

African Judges from the Conference of constitutional Jurisdictions in Africa have expressed deep concerns over the recent remarks made by President Uhuru Kenyatta against Chief Justice David Maraga.

Through their chairman, Magoeng Magoeng the African Judges said the utterances were ill advised and disturbing because of their inciteful nature .

The chief Justice of South Africa said that the statements could endanger the lives of the judges as they made the judges look like enemies to the will of the people.The chairman applauded the judges for their exemplary work on the presidential petition.

Several legal bodies in Kenya have already condemned the presidents utterances and have all requested him to refrain from attacking the chief Justice.

The Kenya Magistrate and judges association said that the president should stop profiling the judges who were part of the verdict.

The President had his win overturned on 1 September after which he referred to the judges as ‘wakora.’

He said that he personally disagreed with the ruling but would respect it anyway.

