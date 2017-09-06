USIU-Africa Students Complain Over New Graduation Rules, Demands Change

USIU-Africa community of students are not a happy lot after reports leaked out that the university has changed some rules of commencement (graduation) without consulting them.

According to posts appearing on the Facebook page of the university, the students claim that the university has discontinued the practise of students walking on the podium, greeting the guest of honour and others before taking their seats.

The USIU-Africa reportedly made the change to shorten the commencement ceremony.

There have been murmurs in the university over rising cases of mismanagement.

According to various staff members and students, the current VC Paul Zeleza is so hands-off that it is affecting the services being offered at the university.

Cases of fraud have increased while the university services are deteriorating as the Director of Legal Services Hellen Ombima widen her powers and gains a stranglehold over the university administration. She has reportedly widen the influence of her own office increasing staff under her supervision while also being the person who makes most of the decisions in the university affairs.

Cases of fraud in various departments at the university have increased leading to the termination of employment of a number of staff members. The most senior being the Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Research, Prof. Francis Wambalaba. He was reportedly sent home over fraud in his departments involving hundred of thousands of dollars in research grants.

The students have now launched a petition hoping to force the university to change the program. They have also launched a Twitter campaign called #WeWantOurWalk2017 for the same cause. The graduation ceremony will be on 9th September, 2017.

