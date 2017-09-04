‘Raila Odinga Is A Demon That Keeps On Coming Back,’ – Moses Kuria

Gatundu South Member of parliament Moses Kuria has said that his first order of Business in parliament will be to reconstitute the Supreme Court.

He said that he would rally the members of parliament to make sure that the Supreme court would need at-least 5 judges to overturn a Presidential election.

The Kiambu legislator described NASA leader Raila Odinga as a demon that takes time to exorcise.

”The demon Raila that we kicked out on 8th August attempted a come back. In 58 days we will kick it out for good and cast it to the pigs and cast the pigs to the sea.”

He said that the verdict will be up to the 45 million people as opposed to the five people sitting on the bench.

He was speaking after the supreme court ordered for fresh presidential elections within 60 days.

