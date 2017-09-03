Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale was on Sunday attacked by some youths in Nairobi’s Mathare area.

Mr Etale was mugged by ‘some boys’ while making his way to his car. The attackers made away with his NOTE 5.

Got mugged in Mathare after our successful rally. Was walking towards the car & some boys just fell me & took off with my NOTE 5. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) September 3, 2017

The ODM official tried going after the thugs only for their partners to further attack him.

I tried to chase after them into some corridor and was attacked further by their team members. I am happy to be alive. God is Great — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) September 3, 2017

Philip was in Mathare where the party was holding its first rally after their big win in the Supreme Court.

Party Leader, Raila Odinga during the rally asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to desist from insulting the Chief Justice, David Maraga. He asked him to accept the ruling made on Friday and to ‘leave Kenyans alone.’

Also present was Kalonzo Musyoka who accused Jubilee of rigging the election.

”They stole our victory. Had it not for this theft, school going children would this term be benefiting from Free Primary Education,” Kalonzo said.

Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho were also in attendance.

