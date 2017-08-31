Meru Man Arrested For Circumcising Wife Over Alleged Love Affair

A man was arrested in Meru’s Igembe North constituency on Wednesday for forcibly circumcising his young wife on Monday.

He is said to have attacked his wife before circumcising her. The wife’s mother described the attack as ‘savage.’

The suspect is being held at Igembe North police post, said area police boss, Peter Kimani confirming the incident.

Mr Kimani said the two had quarreled prior to the incident. The suspect strangled his wife before mutilating her genitals using his fingernails.

The mother of one was rushed to Mutuati Sub-county Hospital by her mother.

“My daughter said her husband saw her on a motorcycle and suspected her of having an affair with the rider. Later, he accosted her on a footpath near her house and beat her up as she screamed for help,” she said.

