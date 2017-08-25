in ENTERTAINMENT

Former CJ, Mutunga Blasts Nairobi Water Company

1.5k Views 1 Comment

mutunga

mutungaFormer Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga on Friday blasted the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company for disconnecting water supply to his home for a year.

Dr Mutunga took his rant online explaining how the company illegally and inhumanely disconnected his water when he did not owe them any money.

He has is now seeking to reach other city residents who share his sentiments to create a ‘Clean and Safe Water In Adequate Quantities’ movement.

Read: NASA To Hold Prayers Outside Supreme Court Ahead Of Petition Hearing

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko suspended the company’s board for the week long strike of the workers that caused a shortage of water supply.

Sonko promised residents adequate water and to reclaim the city’s lost glory.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Duale

Skip Swearing In At Your Own Risk, Duale Warns NASA MPs
Babu Owino

Babu Owino Refuses To Take Oath Until Supreme Court Case Is Over