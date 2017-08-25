Former CJ, Mutunga Blasts Nairobi Water Company

Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga on Friday blasted the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company for disconnecting water supply to his home for a year.

Dr Mutunga took his rant online explaining how the company illegally and inhumanely disconnected his water when he did not owe them any money.

He has is now seeking to reach other city residents who share his sentiments to create a ‘Clean and Safe Water In Adequate Quantities’ movement.

1: This my story of injustice perpetrated by Nairobi Water over my water account. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

2: I paid Nairobi Water 20K+ arrears by former owner of the flat to get connected early 2016. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

3. For more than a year I never got a drop of water from Nairobi Water. They continued to bill me for minimum charge — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

4: When I realized I was being cheated I sought disconnection. I had to pay 15.5K for the minimum charges! I lost 35+K. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

5: Luckily for me the apartments have a borehole. So I thought I was rid of Nairobi Water. I was wrong! — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

6: Because 7 out of 24 owners did not pay these minimum charges Nairobi Water yesterday disconnected our borehole water! — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

7: I talked to two supervisors from Nairobi Water about this. They asked me to their supervisor, Nancy via 0721413284. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

8: I talked to Nancy about the illegality and inhumanity of disconnecting our water when 17 of us did not owe them any money — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

9: Nancy said she will seek the advice of her supervisor and let our caretaker know. She didn't — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

10. We have water to last us one day. Today I will look out for "Clean Water" tankers! — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

11: It's likely that my two tweets posted this week about Nairobi Water and cartels may have a bearing on the action of Nairobi Water. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

12: Those residents of Nairobi who have similar stories and want to fight for their rights email me via willymutunga2013@gmail.com — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) August 24, 2017

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko suspended the company’s board for the week long strike of the workers that caused a shortage of water supply.

Sonko promised residents adequate water and to reclaim the city’s lost glory.

