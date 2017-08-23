Woman Killed By Facebook Lover On Their First Date (Photos)

The police have in their custody Richard Nyakina who is believed to have murdered his Facebook girlfriend in Mutuini, Dagoretii.

Richard was apprehended by the Special Crime Prevention Unit for killing Lydia Nyaboke, 26.

According to Japhet Mogeni, Lydia’s brother, the lovebirds met on Facebook a while back and on July 23 decided to meet up in Nairobi.

The murder suspect is said to have called Lydia and told her that he knew her and that they hailed from the same rural area.

After their date, Nyaboke’s phone went off.

The family, according to Richard could not find her. They filed a missing person report at Pangani and later at Ngong Police station.

Detectives traced her phone to Kisii town where Richard had sold the deceased’s phone to a local who took the police to him.

Richard confessed to killing the lady. He said that he hit her on the head before suffocating and strangling her to death.

Read: ‘Hessy Wa Kayole’ Shoots Dead ‘Prettiest Gangster’s’ Lover, Mwanii (Photos)

On Friday, the family had an autopsy conducted on her remains. It revealed that she indeed had been strangled.

Richard was taken to the Milimani Law Courts but did not plead as police asked for more time to look into the matter.

The suspect has also been accused of rape.

Lydia will be laid to rest on Friday, 25 August 2017.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com