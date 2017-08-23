Woman Calls For Help After Being Abandoned In Hospital By Husband

Purity Kangai, an administrator at Joykim Nursing Hospital, Embu is calling for well wishers to come to Monica Wanja’s rescue.

Ms Wanja was abandoned by her family and friends at the facility due to a large medical bill.

She was admitted to the hospital after a doctor at the facility requested for her admission as her condition needed close monitoring.

She was suffering from a prolapsed disc which the doctors recommended that she undergoes surgery to eliminate the herniated portion.

The need for the surgery was to repair the two discs hence regain her ability to walk. The surgical operation costs Ksh. 665,000.

The mother of two claims that her husband, other family members and friends abandoned her after they learnt of the amount needed for the surgery. They even stopped receiving her calls.

Kangai has promised to continue accommodating her at the facility as she urges well wishers to come to rescue her.

