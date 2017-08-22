‘State House is like My House’ Says MP Who Showed Up For President’s Address In Slippers

Embakasi West Mp George Theuri has responded to what many termed as a wardrobe malfunction.

Mr Theuri said he went to State House in slippers because he ‘felt comfortable and relaxed’ and that State House was like his house.

He said the President, Uhuru Kenyatta did not have a problem with his choice of shoes and that he gave a speech during the informal meeting.

George said that his choice of shoes was influenced by the fact that it was over the weekend and open shoes were a part of his trademark.

He said he was not trying to take on Mike Sonko’s bad boy tittle as he has always been into bling and open shoes.

