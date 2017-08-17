Drama In Machakos As Husband Catches Wife With Lover

On Saturday, August 12, drama erupted in Kangundo, Machakos when a man, Johnston Munyaka, busted his wife, Mary Mbaika, in the act with a Boda Boda Operator.

Munyaka being a Theology student at a college in Kitui, his wife Mbaika took advantage of his absence to engage in sexual activities with her lover, Joseph Mwania.

He laid a trap on Saturday after rumours flying around had that his wife was cheating on him while he was away from home.

Munyaka left home and his cheating wife thought it was business as usual and left for her lover’s home almost immediately.

Her husband secretly followed her there and waited outside Mwania’s home for them to get their groove on. 30 minutes later, he is said to have stormed in to the room catching them pants down.

The theology student screamed at the two catching the neighbours’ attention.

The trio headed to to the Chief’s camp where Mwania agreed to pay Munyaka KSh 100,000 and a motor bike valued at 80,000 for sleeping with his wife.

Munyakas’s wife, has since separated from her husband who has vowed to not take her back.

