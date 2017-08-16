Acting CS Matiang’i, Suspends Action On AfriCOG, KHRC

Acting interior CS Matiang’i has suspended any action as directed by the Executive Director of the NGO Board Fazul Mahamed for various government bodies including the DCI and KRA to take action on the Kenya Human Rights Commission and AFRICOG.

Through a letter, he stated that he received concerns and petitions from a number of stakeholders.

He says that though the matters arising are weighty there should be exhaustive engagements before conclusive and final actions such as deregistration are reached.

He has therefore given the principal secretary of the ministry of Interior and coordination of the National government 90 days to form a committee that is is all inclusive to work with the NGO coordination Board.

AfriCOG offices were on Wednesday morning raided by KRA officers and the police.

