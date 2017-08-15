in ENTERTAINMENT

Woman To Live With Bullet After Being Shot In The Bum, Kisumu

999 Views 1 Comment

kisumu
Aga Khan hospital medics examine the bullet that was removed from the man shot in Kisumu. / STAR
kisumu
Aga Khan hospital medics examine the bullet that was removed from the man shot in Kisumu. / STAR

A Kisumu woman shot by the police over the weekend will have to live with the bullet for the rest of her life.

Georgina Were got shot after violence erupted right after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared duly re-elected.

 

Georgina says that she got shot on Saturday morning as she ran back to her home in Manyatta.

She was rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where doctors say that she could lose her ability to walk should they dislodge the bullet.

Read: Police Teargas Worshipers At A Kawangware Church (Photos)

According to them, the bullet is dangerously close to the spinal cord. They however said that she should be able to lead a pretty normal life after the wound heals in about six months.

 

A six month old baby is also fighting for their life after being assaulted by the police. The baby is in a coma.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

khrc

NGO Board De-registers Prof Makau Mutua’s KHRC Over Misappropriation Of 1.2 Billion
RAILA

Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Raila Odinga’s Big Announcement