Woman To Live With Bullet After Being Shot In The Bum, Kisumu

A Kisumu woman shot by the police over the weekend will have to live with the bullet for the rest of her life.

Georgina Were got shot after violence erupted right after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared duly re-elected.

Georgina says that she got shot on Saturday morning as she ran back to her home in Manyatta.

She was rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where doctors say that she could lose her ability to walk should they dislodge the bullet.

Read: Police Teargas Worshipers At A Kawangware Church (Photos)

According to them, the bullet is dangerously close to the spinal cord. They however said that she should be able to lead a pretty normal life after the wound heals in about six months.

A six month old baby is also fighting for their life after being assaulted by the police. The baby is in a coma.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com