Protests In Mathare, Homabay After Odinga Rejected IEBC Results(Photos)

mathareThere was chaos in Mathare area in Nairobi after NASA presidential candidate said IEBC’s results were a sham.

The rowdy youth took to the streets, setting barricades on fire and chanting pro-NASA slogans.

Read: NASA Presidential Candidate Raila Refuses To Concede Defeat

mathareThey engaged the police in running battles.

mathare

In Homabay however, the hundreds of youths protested in peace. They protested against Oyugi Magwanga’s win against the preferred Governor Cyprian Awiti.

They said the results were doctored in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Magwanga.

mathare

mathare

Photos Courtesy

