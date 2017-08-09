Biggest Winners and Losers In Just Concluded Kenyan Poll

There were a lot of mixed results in the Just ended polls as it exhibited a lot of winners and losers in various parts of the country,some incumbents however managed to retain their seats.

Babu Owino has clinched the Embakasi East MP seat against the agile Francis Mureithi.The race was very tight with Babu having garnered 33,760 votes against Mureithi’s 31,511.

Defeat is looming in Budalang’i as polls show Raphael Wanjala’s win over Ababu Nawambba of the Labour Kenya Party.

ODM’s prevalence in Nairobi was hard hit when the Langata seat was won by Jubilee party’s Nixon Korir. He clinched the seat with 35933 against Oscar Omoke’s 35311votes.

Margaret Wanjirus son Stephen Kariuki however went down losing his Mathare North seat to lawyer Antony Oluoch. He garnered 28216 against Oluochs’s 36640.

Ishad Sumra lost his Embakasi south seat to Julius Musili in a closely tied race

Amani National Congress Elizabeth Ongoro was not spared as she was swept by incumbent TJ Kajwang in Ruraka.

The Poll results are still streaming in but some of the aspirants have already conceded defeat.

Activist Boniface Mwangi conceded defeat in the hotly contested Starehe parliamentary race. Singer Jaguar is leading the pack on a Jubilee party ticket.

