IEBC is Deploying Only Jubilee Friendly Security Officers at BOMAS – NASA

Raila’s camp is crying foul over the deployment of policemen at the National Tallying centre (BOMAS) and the late disbursement of ballot papers to its strongholds.

According to the leader of campaign Musalia Mudavadi, election materials designated for some NASA strongholds were until this morning still in the warehouse in Nairobi “pointing to a clear plan by officers in the commission secretariat to sabotage this election.”

The NASA team alwaso wants the following assurances;

that all KIEMS are loaded with the Register of Voters and that all SD cards are secured so as to guarantee successful biometric identification of voters.

that Kenya power and lighting company should provide uninterrupted power supply to the National Tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya to ensure smooth operations.

that the current skewed deployment of security officers at Bomas of Kenya be immediately withdrawn and a fresh deployment of security officers at the National tallying centre be done in a manner that reflects the diversity and character of our nation.

Mudavadi further alleges that Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba has been having meetings with Jubilee team. The meetings have also been apparently attended by part of the secretariat staff and senior Jubilee operatives .

According to Mudavadi, the meetings are “geared towards sabotaging the successful conduct of the elections by the Commission.”

Some of those mentioned as having been part of the efforts and schemes to sabotage the process are;

Ezra Chiloba

Dr Kamindo- Deputy Director Research- IEBC

Anne Nderitu

Josephat Yegon

Mohammed Hassan

Amos Gatheca

Kingori Mwangi

CIP Birech

AIGP Barumau

The NASA team has also poked holes into schemes by IEBC to reveal that more than 11,000 polling stations doesn’t have network coverage to transmit elections. According to IEBC, this will force the Commission to have its officers use stations away from the regional tallying centres to transmit the results.

NASA is demanding that IEBC mention the specific polling stations with network problems as some of the counties mentioned as having no network have network coverage.