SGR Female Drivers Run Errands, Have Never Steered The Train

President Uhuru Kenyatta was during his maiden trip in the newly built SGR or famously known as the ‘Madaraka Express’ driven by Kenyan drivers, so Kenyans were led to believe.

Reports have it that the Kenyan drivers who were trained in China were only pictured before the May 31 trip started.

The female drivers were asked to sit back and watch as the Chinese drivers took over shortly after the media left.

”People believe that my colleagues, Alice Gitau and Concilia Owire steered Uhuru and other high profile figures on the train, but the truth is they just posed for photos before the Chinese took over,” a train operator told the Nairobian.

According to the train operator, there are over 40 trained drivers but none of them has ever steered the trains.

”We are treated like amateurs. We are described as assistant operators and our work is not to drive the train, but stay in the cockpit, watch and run errands.”

The operator also revealed that the two female drivers present during Kenyatta’s Mombasa-Nairobi trip remained in the cockpit with four other Chinese drivers and only ran errands.

”Kenyans and media saw them on board and that was it. No cameras were on that train.”

All the local working at the SGR were apparently instructed to avoid the media and were closely watched to make sure they did not talk to the Press.

It has also been reported that the locals working at the SGR are also working without contracts. There were apparently complications in the issuing of contracts.

The Chinese asked for more time to work on the employees’ terms of service.

Chinese workers have also said to take over jobs that locals can comfortably take on. There reportedly are Chinese sweepers.

