SGR Phase 2 Beginning To Take Shape, Construction Starts Soon (Photos)

The construction of the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is slowly taking shape after the government secured a Shs. 155 Billion from the Exim Bank, China.

The construction of the 120km railway that is supposed to go through Nairobi all the way to Naivasha will start any time this month.

Phase 2A will run from Nairobi South railway station to Naivasha Industrial Park in Enosupukia.

Phase 2B, a 262km stretch will run from Naivasha to Kisumu through Narok, Bomet and Nyamira.

The final 107km phase will run from Kisumu to Malaba through Yala and Mumias.

Here are the pictures of the Phase 2 SGR project:

